Manipur CM Khemchand pays last respects to BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday paid his last respects to BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who died in a hospital in Gurugram a day ago.

Arriving from Imphal, Singh went to the hospital and stood in silence before the Manipur leader's mortal remains and paid floral tribute, a release issued by the Manipur government said.

The chief minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving family and spent some time with them, sharing their loss.

A brief prayer service was also held, seeking eternal peace for the soul of the departed.

A subsequent condolence meeting was attended by the chief minister, MLAs Khashim Vashum, Ngursanglur Sanate, family members, and leaders of the Zomi community based in Delhi.

Valte, who sustained injuries in a mob attack during the early period of ethnic violence in 2023, died on Friday.

The 61-year-old former minister from the Zomi tribe hailed from Pherzawl district.

Khemchand is likely to hold discussions with the BJP's central leadership in Delhi for the expansion of the state cabinet.