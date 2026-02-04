Manipur CM Khemchand Singh chairs first Cabinet meet, allied extend support

Imphal, Feb 4 (PTI) The first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed Manipur government was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the chief minister’s bungalow on Wednesday night, officials said.

The meeting was held about an hour after Singh was sworn in as CM, they said.

Chief secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel also attended the meeting along with deputy chief miniser L Dikho and newly sworn-in ministers Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh.

"The first Cabinet meeting of the Government of Manipur under the new leadership was held today at the Chief Minister's Bungalow" an official statement said.

"The meeting also marked the beginning of collective decision-making and governance for the newly constituted State Cabinet" it said.

Meanwhile, the Lok Bhavan has informed that four political parties have extended unconditional support to the BJP.

In a statement, it said, "Four political parties, viz. National People's Party (6 Members), Naga People's Front (5 Members), Janata Dal-United (1 Member), and two Independent Members have extended their unconditional support to BJP." PTI COR MNB