Manipur CM leaves for Delhi, likely to hold meetings with central BJP leaders on cabinet expansion

Imphal, Feb 21 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand left for New Delhi on Saturday and is likely to hold discussions with the BJP's central leadership for the expansion of the state cabinet.

Manipur currently has five ministers, including the CM.

"Singh is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders to discuss the expansion of the newly formed state cabinet and the allocation of portfolios," a BJP functionary told PTI.

According to the rule, Manipur, with a 60-member assembly, cannot have more than 12 ministers, including the CM.

After the Centre revoked the President's rule in restive Manipur, Singh took oath as the CM on February 4, while BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People’s Front legislator L Dikho were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers.

BJP’s Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh of NPP also took oath as ministers.

During the meetings in the national capital, the chief minister is also expected to take up issues of people displaced by the ethnic violence, the BJP functionary said.

Singh had recently assured the displaced people during an interaction programme that their demands would be discussed during his Delhi visit.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless. PTI CORR BDC