Manipur CM meets Amit Shah, discusses peace and community outreach

Imphal, Feb 22 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss steps taken by his government to remove barriers between different communities in the state, an official statement said.

Singh, who took office on February 4, was accompanied by his two deputy chief ministers, Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP, during the meeting at Shah’s residence in New Delhi.

Shah assured the leaders of all possible support from the central government to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state and directed the state government to focus on rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, the statement added. PTI COR MNB