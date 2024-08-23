Manipur CM meets Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

Imphal, Aug 23 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday met Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi at the CM secretariat to discuss critical issues related to the state’s current situation.

Expressing appreciation for the Army Chief’s visit, Singh posted on X, "I deeply appreciate General Dwivedi's visit to Manipur. Deliberated on critical issues concerning the current situation of our state. We reaffirmed the cooperation between the state government and the security forces in effectively responding to the challenges we face, maintain peace and harmony in the state." Dwivedi was accompanied by Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, and Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South).

General Dwivedi, who arrived for a two-day visit, will meet top officials and review the security situation in the violence-hit state. PTI COR MNB