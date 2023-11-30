Manipur CM meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a day after the central government signed a peace pact with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the northeastern state's oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community.

Singh said he was extremely grateful to Shah for the peace agreement and stressed that the home minister's leadership and efforts have played a pivotal role in fostering reconciliation and paving the way for a more peaceful and united future in the Northeast.

"The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office wrote on 'X'.

Separately, the Manipur chief minister said it was an honour to meet the home minister here.

"I am extremely grateful to him for his commitment in working collaboratively for the betterment of Manipur and playing an instrumental role in bringing the UNLF to the mainstream through peace talks," he said.

The central government on Wednesday signed a peace agreement with the UNLF, Manipur's oldest militant organisation dominated by the majority Meitei community, under which the rebel group has agreed to renounce violence. The development comes days after the ban on the group under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was extended for five years earlier this month.

Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement here with senior officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Manipur government, an official spokesperson had said. PTI ACB CK