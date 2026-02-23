Manipur CM meets Nitin Nabin, discusses party affairs in state

Imphal, Feb 23 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday met BJP president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi and discussed about strengthening the party in the ethnic violence-affected state.

Singh was accompanied by two deputy chief ministers Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, leaders of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the BJP, respectively, according to an official statement released here.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed matters relating to strengthening the party’s state unit.

Nabin also asked the CM to speed up the state government’s effort on the resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured him of all help from the party’s side in this effort, the statement said.

Singh, a BJP MLA, was sworn in as the chief minister on February 4. Manipur was under the President’s Rule on February 13 last year, days after the resignation of CM N Biren Singh in the wake of the ethnic violence.

The ethnic strife between the Meitei and Kuki communities started in May 2023 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. At least 260 people lost their lives, and thousands became internally displaced during the violence. PTI COR NN