Manipur CM meets PM Modi, briefs him on steps taken to bring peace in state

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the steps taken up by his government to bring peace and harmony in the state.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen.

This was the first meeting of the chief minister and his two deputies with the prime minister after assuming the charge of Manipur on February 4.

"CM of Manipur, Shri @YKhemchandSingh, alongwith Deputy CMs, Smt. @KipgenNemcha, Shri Losii Dikho met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the PMO wrote on X.

The chief minister briefed PM Modi on the steps taken up by the new state government to bring peace and harmony in the state, a Manipur government release said, adding that he also urged the prime minister to take special care of women's empowerment in both the hills and the valley.

The Manipur chief minister and his two deputy chief ministers have invited the prime minister to visit the state.

Earlier, the chief minister and his two deputies also met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Honoured to call on Hon'ble Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, @ChouhanShivraj yesterday at his residence, accompanied by Hon'ble Deputy Chief Ministers Smt. @KipgenNemcha and Shri L. Dikho," he wrote on X.

The chief minister said in a significant step towards rehabilitation and inclusive development in Manipur, Chouhan approved the construction of 5,000 new houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) to facilitate their urgent resettlement with dignity and security.

The chief minister on Monday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP president Nitin Nabin separately. PTI ACB KSS KSS KSS