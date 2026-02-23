Manipur CM meets Rajnath, discusses state's security situation

Imphal, Feb 23 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and discussed security-related issues concerning the state.

In a Facebook post, the chief minister said he called on the defence minister at his office, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho.

"We had a constructive interaction on key and vital issues concerning the security scenario in Manipur," Singh said, adding that the defence minister assured him that the security and safety of the state remain a top priority for the government of India.

The defence minister also extended all possible assistance towards ensuring a peaceful and secure environment in Manipur, Singh said. PTI COR MNB