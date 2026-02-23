Manipur CM meets Rajnath, Sitharaman, BJP chief

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here separately and discussed with them various issues concerning the state.

The chief minister also met BJP president Nitin Nabin. During the meetings, he was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen.

During the meeting with the defence minister, the chief minister and his two deputies urged him to raise one territorial army battalion for Manipur, an official release said.

The defence minister assured them all assistance from the defence ministry in any endeavour of the state government.

This was for the first time Yumnam Singh met the defence minister after taking charge of the chief minister on February 4.

In his meeting with the finance minister, the chief minister urged her to enhance the financial assistance to the state so as to achieve the goal of inclusive growth. Terming the meeting as constructive, Yumnam Singh thanked Sitharaman for giving a patient hearing to the state's problems.

The chief minister also conveyed his gratitude to the finance minister for her continued support and commitment towards the progress and prosperity of the state.

Sitharaman assured the chief minister of all help to revive the financial health and economy of the state and gave assurance that the Centre will provide assistance for the rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons, another release said.

The chief minister, accompanied by the two deputies, also met BJP chief Nabin and discussed with him on the matters relating to the strengthening of the state party unit.

Nabin asked the chief minister to speed up the state government's efforts on the resettlement of the internally displaced persons. He assured all possible help from the party in this effort.

Yumnam Singh was elected the new leader of Manipur's BJP legislature party in New Delhi on February 3. He was the first BJP chief minister to take charge after Nabin took charge of the saffron party.

Earlier, the chief minister also met party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

While Yumnam Singh and Kipgen are from the BJP, Dikho belongs to the Naga People's Front. PTI ACB ACB KVK KVK