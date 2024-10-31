Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu

Imphal, Oct 31 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday met his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu and Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Manipur CM was in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang to attend the inauguration of a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the opening of Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Kathing Museum by Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Sing met Khandu and Rijiju at Tawang.

He posted on X, "It is a privilege to celebrate these significant milestones that honour the legacy of our great leaders and commemorate the contributions of Sardar Patel, the Man of Unity, who have shaped our nation." Singh also thanked the people of Tawang for their warm welcome and hospitality.

In another post, Singh paid tribute to Vallabhai Patel on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Singh said, "on this Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, I pay tribute to the visionary leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose dedication united our diverse nation." "His legacy reminds us that our strength lies in unity, and our shared future is built on mutual respect, inclusivity, and harmony. Let us move forward as one, honouring our Nation’s diversity while standing strong as one India. Jai Hind!" Singh added. PTI COR RG