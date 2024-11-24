Manipur CM pledges action against poppy growers

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said action will be taken against poppy planters and their accomplices following an ultimatum by a Naga village authority.

Singh's assurance came after a police team, led by an additional SP, and village volunteers were allegedly targeted by armed planters when they attempted to destroy poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district recently.

In a post on X, Singh said, "I appreciate the Makhan Village Authority for taking a strong stand against poppy cultivation in their villages. Let me assure you that central security forces and state police are always on standby, ready to take necessary action against poppy cultivation and its accomplices." He also urged everyone to "come forward and join this movement to eliminate drugs from Manipur." On Saturday, the Makhan Village Authority issued an ultimatum to the Manipur government, demanding action within four days against poppy planters in Kangpokpi district.

In a statement, the village authority said on November 20, volunteers and a police team were confronted by armed men while attempting to destroy poppy cultivation in the hill areas of the district.

"Wielding guns and weapons, the poppy planters attacked the volunteers and the police team and damaged the equipment brought to cut poppy plants, thereby incapacitating the mission," the statement added.

The village authority also criticised the police team, accusing them of "literally running away from the poppy planters," calling the act "a complete mockery of their arms and uniform." Meanwhile, police said "they are investigating the incident and will provide information when the report is clear.