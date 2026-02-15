Manipur CM promises resolution of key challenges at Sainik School Imphal

Imphal, Feb 15 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday assured authorities of Sainik School Imphal that their key grievances and infrastructural challenges would be addressed at the earliest.

The CM visited the school, during which Principal Col A Rajiv gave a detailed presentation on its functioning and highlighted several pressing concerns.

Among them were deteriorating infrastructure, irregular water supply, the need for strengthening the perimeter wall, pending construction of the girls' hostel, and sound clarity issues at the Vikram Batra auditorium.

Col Rajiv also briefed the CM on the school's recent academic achievements, notable performances in competitive examinations and participation of cadets in various national-level events.

After the presentation, Singh said the issues raised would be taken up with the departments concerned for necessary action.

Emphasising that students are the pillars of society, he said their needs must be given due priority.

He appreciated the efforts of the school administration in maintaining standards despite constraints and acknowledged the institution's contribution in nurturing disciplined and capable youth.

The CM also carried out an inspection of various sections of the campus to assess infrastructure requirements and identify areas requiring construction, renovation and repair.

During the visit, he interacted with members of the alumni association, staff and students, encouraging them to strive for excellence in academics and extracurricular activities.

He also met Memota Keisham, a student who participated in an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ninth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

She was among 15 students selected from nearly 4 crore participants across the country.

Singh commended her confidence and achievement. PTI CORR SOM