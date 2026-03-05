Manipur CM retains unallocated departments; ministers alloted portfolios

Imphal, Mar 4 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh will be in charge of departments not specifically allocated to other ministers, an official said on Wednesday.

Singh, who was sworn in on February 4, will also retain overall supervisory control across the administration, the official said.

According to a notification, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has been entrusted with the rural and panchayati raj development, and hill and tribal affairs departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front has been assigned the public health, engineering, forest, environment, and climate change departments.

Minister Govindas Konthoujam will look after the home department, along with youth affairs and sports.

National People’s Party leader K Loken Singh has been allotted the art and culture and tourism portfolios, the notification said.

A state government official said further expansion of the ministry is likely after the budget session of the Manipur Assembly in the second week of March.

The new government led by Khemchand Singh was formed on February 4 after the revocation of President’s rule in the state, which was imposed on February 13, 2025.

In the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, there are currently 58 sitting MLAs following the demise of National People’s Party MLA N Kayisii and BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts in protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.