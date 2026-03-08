Manipur CM says Rs 350 cr allocated in 2026-27 state Budget for welfare of 3.5 lakh women

Imphal, Mar 8 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday announced that Rs 350 crore has been allocated in the state Budget 2026-27, which would be tabled soon, for the welfare of 3.5 lakh women across the state.

Singh made the announcement at an International Women's Day programme here.

"To help mitigate the economic hardships faced by many families due to the recent unrest, a significant allocation of Rs 350 crore has been made for the welfare of 3.5 lakh women in the state Budget to strengthen their livelihoods and support their continued role in rebuilding communities," he said.

Later, the CM, in a post on X, said, "Honoured to attend the International Women's Day 2026 celebration today at the City Convention Centre as the Chief Guest, in the gracious presence of ministers, MLAs and senior officials." "On this important occasion, I reiterated that women are pivotal to the development process. Their meaningful participation across all sectors of the polity is essential to achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development," he said.

In Manipur, the strength of 'nari shakti' (women's power) is clearly visible, Singh added.

"Our women have not only contributed immensely to the state's progress but have also been at the forefront of building peace, trust and harmony among communities," the CM said.

He called for continued empowerment, support and creation of greater opportunities for women as equal partners in shaping a stronger and more prosperous Manipur.

The Budget session of the Manipur Assembly will commence on Monday and will continue till March 17. PTI COR ACD