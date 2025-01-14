Manipur CM seeks cooperation of armed forces veterans to bring peace to strife-hit state

Imphal, Jan 14 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday called for the assistance of veterans of armed forces to resolve the ethnic crisis and bring peace to the northeastern state.

Speaking at the 9th Armed Forces Veterans' Day at the First Batallion Manipur Rifles banquet hall here, he said it is an important day for remembering those soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"Armed forces personnel live a life with fitness, alertness and preparedness for the security of the nation. Their sacrifices in the past and present should be appreciated by all of us," Singh said.

He also urged the veterans of the armed forces to cooperate with the government in resolving the ongoing issues in the state.

"Let's join for the interests of the state, communities, indigenous people and the nation. I seek your support to bring peace to the state. I will arrange a meeting soon and seek your advice. All of you have assisted earlier." Later, in a post on X, Singh said, "Despite being small in population, Manipur has contributed a host of high-ranking officers in the Indian Army...Of the four Lieutenant Generals in the entire North East, 2 are from Manipur." "We should take pride in the services provided for the safety and security of the nation," Singh said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023. PTI CORR BDC