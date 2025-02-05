Manipur CM, senior ministers, BJP MLAs fly to Delhi

Imphal, Feb 5 (PTI) Hours after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for the national capital to meet central leaders, three senior state ministers and four BJP MLAs also rushed to Delhi on a chartered flight on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The CM was likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a wide range of issues, including the security situation in the state, they said.

According to officials, PWD minister Govindas Konthouam, forest and environment minister Thongam Biswajit, and consumer affairs minister L Susindro Meitei took a chartered flight in the evening. They are accompanied by four BJP MLAs — Karam Shyam, Sanasam Premchandra, Kh Ibomcha, and Sapam Kunjakeshwor (Keba), officials added.

While Govindas said he was "going to Uttar Pradesh," Biswajit claimed that he was going to attend a function at the Kumbh Mela. PTI COR MNB