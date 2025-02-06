Manipur CM, senior ministers take dip at Triveni Sangam

Imphal, Feb 6 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with three cabinet ministers and four other BJP MLAs, on Thursday took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Maha Kumbh and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country and the people of the state.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Standing at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati at Triveni Sangam, one feels the embrace of divinity itself. As the cool waters touch the soul, they wash away not just the dust of the body but the burdens of countless lifetimes." "With folded hands and a heart full of devotion, I pray for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our great nation and the beloved people of Manipur," Singh added.

Singh shared a video which showed him taking a dip.

PWD Minister Govindas Konthouam, Forest and Environment Minister Thongam Biswajit, Consumer Affairs Minister L Susindro Meitei and four BJP MLAs -- Karam Shyam, Sanasam Premchandra, Kh Ibomcha and Sapam Kunjakeshwor – were with the chief minister.

In another post, Singh said, "At Triveni Sangam, where sacred rivers unite, the waters cleanse both body and soul. I pray for our nation and Manipur, seeking peace, strength, and prosperity. May divine grace guide us toward unity and light." Singh had earlier urged all to join him in the prayers and sought the "divine grace for a brighter, united future" for the residents of Manipur.

"Blessed to be in Prayagraj for the auspicious Maha Kumbh Mela, a divine gathering that comes once in 144 years," he had said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

Singh had left the state on Wednesday afternoon. Later at night, three senior ministers and four BJP MLAs went to the national capital by a chartered flight and joined him thereafter.

During a visit to Manipur in January, Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Khatik had invited Singh to the Maha Kumbh Mela, an official statement said.

Khatik met Singh at the CM's official residence here and handed over an invitation to him for the festival.