Manipur crisis: CM N Biren Singh submits memorandum to governor

Imphal: Manipur CM N Biren Singh met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday along with his cabinet colleagues and submitted a memorandum, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Besides over 20 MLAs, Singh was accompanied by assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh during the meeting.

The delegation reached the Raj Bhavan around 11 am, and the meeting lasted about an hour.

The meeting happened amid a fresh bout of violence in the state, in which at least five people were killed.

The contents of the memorandum were not shared by the Raj Bhavan.

The chief minister had met the governor on Saturday as well and briefed him about the situation.

Five people were killed in the Jiribam district.

According to police, militants entered the house of a person and shot him dead in his sleep. Following the murder, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between members of the warring communities, leading to the deaths of four armed men.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the ethnic clashes in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants of another community in June.

Thousands had to relocate to relief camps due to incidents of arson by both sides. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants in mid-July.