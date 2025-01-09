Manipur CM thanks home ministry for new border regulation allowing Myanmar residents' movement

Imphal, Jan 9 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday thanked the Union home ministry for introducing a regulation that allows Myanmar residents living within 10 km of the international border to temporarily enter the state with a "border pass" issued by the Assam Rifles.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, Singh described the move as "a good beginning," emphasising the importance of regulating cross-border movement.

"Earlier, nobody paid attention to who was going in or out of the country. I thank the Union home minister and the ministry of home affairs for introducing this regulation. Not only Assam Rifles, but also the state police, health officials, and DC office staff at the border are involved. I urge everyone to take extra care and use advanced machinery to prevent illegal immigration," Singh said.

On the recent suicide of a 21-year-old woman at Mekola relief camp, Singh said an FIR had been filed. "According to information available, the incident was not caused by ill-treatment or conditions inside the relief camp but due to personal issues. The case is under investigation," he added.

Advertisment

Singh also informed about plans for construction of a world-class museum at Canchipur. "The proposed museum will be fully computerised and will cost around Rs 40 crores. Our goal is to educate the current and future generations about the past and present history of the state and the country and to understand the complexities of Manipur. This is my priority," the CM said.

In response to concerns about social media misuse, Singh called it "very unfortunate" that the platform was being used to spread mockery and misinformation.

"We have taken action in many cases through cybercrime units. Several people have been arrested and accounts have been blocked. We will continue to act in accordance with the law," he assured. PTI COR MNB