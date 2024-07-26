Manipur CM to attend Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi

Imphal, Jul 26 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is scheduled to attend the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

Before his departure to the national capital on Thursday, Singh said, "My visit to Delhi is for the NITI Aayog meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following this, there will be a chief ministers' conclave where the PM will be present." "I will address the current situation in the state and seek solutions to the ongoing crisis. I am optimistic that positive outcomes will result," Singh said. PTI COR MNB