Manipur CM urges all to plant one tree in name of their mother

Imphal, Jul 23 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday urged people to plant at least one tree in the name of their mother and take care of it to counter the impacts of global climate changes.

Speaking on the occasion of the 75th Van Mahotsava, Singh said, "We must plant trees to survive as well as to counter the effects of global warming." "Our target is to plant at least 70 lakh saplings by September," Singh said and urged all "to plant a sapling in the name of mother and maintain the sapling so that it would survive." Mass plantation of trees at several places in Nongamijing and Heibok Ching has already started in April, he said.

"This year, we witnessed floods and hailstorms in several parts of the country, including Assam and Mizoram. In Manipur too, we witnessed hailstorms and massive floods. We need nature to survive but nature doesn't need us." MLAs and ministers are also campaigning for tree plantation in their respective constituencies, he said. PTI CORR SBN SBN