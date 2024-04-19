Manipur CM urges people to cast votes to save Indigenous people

Imphal, Apr 19 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday urged people to cast their votes to save indigenous people of the state and protect its territorial integrity.

Singh talking to reporters after casting his vote at Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai said, "I hope both Th Basanta Singh of BJP for Inner and K Timothy Zimik of NPF for Outer Manipur will surely win and support to form the BJP led NDA government at the Centre." "I want to appeal to the people of Manipur to cast their votes and save the indigenous population of the state as well as to protect the integrity of the state and bring peace at the earliest," Singh said.

The CM said, "I am very happy today because the first phase of elections of the 140 crore Indians happened. We have to make Modi (ji) Prime Minister for the third term and I had the opportunity for that. I want to appeal to my brothers and sisters of the state to cast their vote for BJP and strengthen Modi." Around 12.6 per cent of the over 15.44 lakh voters have exercised their franchise for the two Lok Sabha seats in the ethnic violence-affected Manipur till 9 am on Friday.

Inner Manipur constituency recorded 13. 82 per cent polling while the turnout in Outer Manipur is 11. 57 pc in the first two hours of voting. PTI COR RG