Manipur CM virtually inaugurates education and training institute building in Kamjong district

Imphal, Dec 9 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated the building of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at Kasom Khullen in Kamjong district.

Advertisment

Singh said, "The state government has always been working for the welfare of its people and bringing inclusive development would strengthen the relationship among people living in different corners of the state." The CM informed that the government introduced the "Go to Hills Mission" to bridge the development gap in different parts of the state soon after the formation of his government in 2017.

Regarding the newly inaugurated DIET building, Singh said, "It has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 5.61 crore and the government has been giving priority in developing the education sector despite facing financial constraints in development works." Speaking on the STAR education programme of the state government, he informed that "much improvement could be seen among teachers who underwent training on teaching methods." Singh also highlighted that "travelling time from Imphal to Kasom Khullen in has been reduced to around one-and-a-half hours from the previous 7 to 8 hours." The CM expressed regret for not being able to personally attend the inauguration programme at Kasom Khullen and told officials that he would look into the matter regarding shortage in staff and other facilities in various DIETs across the state.

Education Minister Th. Basanta Kumar said "establishment of a DIET centre in every district of the state has been approved." "Nine DIETs in different districts are functional as of now, and institute buildings of four DIETs had been constructed," Kumar said. PTI COR MNB