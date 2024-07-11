Manipur CM welcomes Kuki support for NRC implementation

Imphal, Jul 11 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday commended the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes, for its support for the NRC implementation in the state and urged the organisation to hold talks on the matter.

The KIM, which is at loggerheads with the state government on various issues, last week said it will not oppose implementation of the NRC if it is carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court and in consultation with the tribal body.

"Glad to learn that Kuki Inpi Manipur recently came out with a statement accepting the demand of NRC under the monitoring of the Supreme Court and others… Come out and let’s talk at our level. If you (KIM) don’t want to talk with me, talk with the Centre,” Singh said.

The chief minister in March said that he would send a recommendation to the Centre for implementing the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in the state to identify illegal immigrants.

Both the state and central governments suspect that people from Myanmar who entered Manipur illegally were behind the ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur that claimed over 200 lives since May last year.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of various government schemes, Singh said, “One of the core issues (behind the conflict) is related to the exercise of NRC. If it is agreed upon, why should the public continue to suffer?" He said he wants to stop deforestation, illegal immigration and illegal poppy cultivation for the production of narcotics drugs in the northeastern state.

"Peace is necessary and for peace to come, fact and core issues must be addressed. We must also try to achieve it soon. Please don't play politics. We are also discussing how the affected people will survive and what the government can do for them for their livelihood and their education," Singh said. PTI COR NN