Manipur CM wishes Shah on birthday, thanks him for efforts to restore peace

Imphal, Oct 22 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that the veteran BJP leader’s efforts to restore peace in the northeastern state showed that it holds a special place in his heart.

Shah turned 60 on Tuesday.

“Warmest birthday greetings to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. Your tireless dedication and commitment to the service of our great nation inspire millions. Your leadership, rooted in values of unity and security, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people across India,” Singh said in a post on X.

The people of Manipur deeply appreciate the union home minister’s unwavering love and concern for the state, he said.

“Your visits, words of encouragement, and sincere efforts to restore peace and harmony have shown that Manipur holds a special place in your heart," Singh said in the post.

Manipur, a BJP-ruled state, has been in the grip of ethnic violence since May last year, in which more than 220 people have been killed.

“May this year bring you continued strength, wisdom, and good health to guide our country towards greater harmony and prosperity. Manipur stands with you in gratitude and admiration, wishing you a blessed year ahead,” the chief minister said. PTI COR NN