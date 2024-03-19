Manipur CMO's website 'voluntarily' suspended to comply with poll code: Govt

Imphal, Mar 19 (PTI) The website of the Manipur Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was "voluntarily" suspended to comply with the model code of conduct that has come into force with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The suspension is temporary, it said.

"It is reported in various media platforms that the official website of the Chief Minister's office.. has been temporarily suspended by Election Commission of India for violation of the model code of conduct," it said.

"The website has been temporarily suspended voluntarily by the Chief Minister's Office so as to observe compliance with provisions of the model code of conduct and not account of any instructions of ECI for any violation," it added. PTI CORR SOM