Manipur Cong chief 'fails' to appear before ED in money laundering case

Imphal, Oct 7 (PTI) Manipur Congress president K. Meghachandra Singh on Monday 'failed' to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA).

A senior Congress functionary, however, claimed that the summons was issued a few days ago but the party chief came to know about it only on Monday. "Hence he was not able to appear on time," he said.

The summons, issued on October 3 by assistant director Amit Kumar, stated that Meghachandra's in-person attendance was essential on October 7 for providing evidence and producing relevant records. The notice warned that failing to comply could lead to penal proceedings under the PMLA.

In response to his absence, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X to criticise the summons, claiming that Meghachandra has been a vocal opponent of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

"K. Meghachandra Singh (@meghachandra_k), MLA and President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, has been speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against the non-biological PM, the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Manipur, and the BJP, exposing the manner in which they have destroyed Manipur since May 2023," Ramesh said.

"Today he has received summons from the ED. This is nothing but the politics of vendetta, vengeance, harassment, and revenge. This action is to cover up the Union Govt's colossal failures in the state - reflected in Mr. Narendra Modi's refusal to visit the state since it blew up 17 months back. Those who are afraid intimidate. @INCIndia will NEVER be silenced," he added.

Manipur Congress spokesperson N. Bupendra Meitei voiced similar sentiments on X, asserting that "Our @INCManipur PCC President Shri @meghachandra_k can't be silenced for speaking the truth and for the people of Manipur by the Modi government and its agencies. We will fight it legally in court." PTI COR MNB