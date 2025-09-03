Manipur Cong demands probe into relief fund 'irregularities' in Moirang

Imphal, Sep 3 (PTI) The Manipur Congress on Tuesday demanded that the state government conduct an independent probe into alleged irregularities in allocation and utilisation of funds meant for internally displaced people in the Moirang assembly segment.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress chief spokesperson Hareshwar Goshwami claimed that findings through the Right to Information Act have "exposed serious irregularities in both the allocation and utilisation of relief funds in Moirang in Bishnupur district.

"As per the RTI response, the government sanctioned lakhs of rupees for one-time financial assistance and procurement of essential relief materials for internally displaced people in Moirang. However, the actual expenditure records reflect inflated figures and questionable entries that do not match the ground realities," the Congress spokesperson claimed.

Goshwami also accused the Moirang NPP MLA of "misrepresenting facts" and claimed that the "distribution of aid was marred by discrepancies".

He also said, "The RTI findings also point towards possible diversion of funds, raising concerns of corruption at the cost of vulnerable IDPs." The Congress leader urged authorities to "immediately institute a judicial probe and file a suo motu case against the MLA concerned and hold those responsible for irregularities".

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

A majority of homeless people have been staying in relief camps across Manipur.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC