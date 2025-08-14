Manipur Cong holds candlelight march in Imphal to protest alleged electoral irregularities

Imphal, Aug 14 (PTI) The Manipur Congress on Thursday held a candlelight march in Imphal in protest against alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls.

The protest, led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh and PCC chief Keisham Meghachandra, saw party workers marching from the Congress Bhavan, covering a 2-kilometre route before returning to the starting point.

"According to the directives of the All India Congress Committee, we are organising this march. There is clear proof that voter lists were misused — not only in the recent Lok Sabha elections but also in the Assembly elections in Karnataka and Maharashtra," Ibobi Singh claimed.

The three-time former chief minister accused the BJP of undermining democratic processes and said the use of fake voters "violates the Constitution and is a direct attack on Indian democracy." Asked about the governor’s silence and the police avoiding press queries in media conferences, Singh alleged that "the democratic system has been destroyed and we are witnessing a reign of dictatorship." He further claimed the governor is functioning as a representative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and failing to uphold democratic transparency. PTI COR MNB