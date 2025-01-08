Manipur Cong leaders meet new governor at Raj Bhavan

Imphal, Jan 8 (PTI) Manipur Congress leaders, including its state president K Meghachandra and Lok Sabha member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, met new Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Bhalla took oath as the 19th governor of Manipur on Friday.

"We called on the newly appointed governor. During the meeting, we informed him about the hardships faced by the people... and the crisis in the state, which will soon step into the second year... there is no sight of restoration of peace and normalcy,” Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh told reporters.

"We also shared our constructive suggestions with him, and assured the governor of our assistance in every way possible," Singh said.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic conflicts since May 2023, which have claimed over 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

"Restoration of normalcy is not just decline in incidents of firing... only when inmates of relief camps return to their original homes can we presume that normalcy has returned," the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan statement said that Singh and his team greeted Bhalla on being appointed as the governor.

“The team discussed the situation... and made suggestions which the governor welcomed and urged to work collectively for the people of the state," it said. PTI CORR RBT