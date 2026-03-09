Manipur: Cong MLA resigns from deputy CLP post

Imphal, Mar 9 (PTI) Manipur Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh on Monday resigned from the post of deputy CLP leader.

In a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh said, "It has been an honour to serve the party and uphold its principles and responsibilities. I am sincerely grateful for the trust and opportunity given to me. I request you to kindly accept my resignation." Sugnu MLA Singh was appointed deputy Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader on February 5 by the All India Congress Committee. PTI COR MNB