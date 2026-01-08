Manipur Cong MP seeks clarification on legality of ‘buffer zones’ through RTI

Imphal, Jan 8 (PTI) Manipur Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Thursday said he has filed an RTI application to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking clarification on the legal basis for the imposition of “buffer zones” in the ethnic violence-affected state.

The development came two days after he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah divided the northeastern state by setting up "illegal buffer zones".

The state government earlier denied the existence of any “buffer zones”. However, the authorities have deployed security personnel between areas inhabited by the two warring communities — Meiteis and Kukis — to prevent any escalation of violence.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Akoijam said there was no denial about the existence of buffer zones and claimed he himself had been denied entry into such areas on two occasions.

"I have filed an RTI application seeking clarification on under which law or executive order these so-called buffer zones have been set up, and under which law communities have been segregated. To my understanding, this is not as per any law,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader had alleged that he was stopped from visiting Saiton Nganukon areas in Bishnupur district, bordering Churachandpur district, where IED blasts had injured two civilians.

The Lok Sabha member said people should also participate in uncovering the truth behind the creation and enforcement of buffer zones in the state.

He expressed concern that even elected representatives, including MPs, were being restricted from freely visiting areas within their own state, calling it an “unfortunate situation that demands immediate clarification”.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023. Manipur is currently under President's rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9 last year.

Referring to a statement by a human rights organisation urging respect for buffer zones, Akoijam questioned the rationale behind such appeals.

He also raised concerns over accountability, saying that despite a large presence of security forces, around 60,000 people had lost their homes. “Accountability should be fixed,” the Congress MP said.

Recalling his earlier meeting with the Governor, Akoijam said restoration of law and order could not depend solely on the Army and CRPF.

“Local police have to be strengthened. Manipur Police must function with dignity and strength,” he said.

The MP further questioned how issues such as illegal immigration, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), deforestation and poppy eradication could be addressed in the absence of an elected state government.

“There needs to be a state government. These are critical issues. How are all these going to be done without a state government?” he said. PTI COR NN