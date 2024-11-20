Advertisment
Manipur Cong requests Kharge to take action against Chidambaram over X post

NewsDrum Desk
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File image)

Imphal: Manipur Congress on Wednesday requested AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against senior party leader P Chidambaram for his controversial post on X.

In the post that was later deleted, Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy.

In a letter to Kharge, the Congress leaders said, "We unanimously condemn the content of Chidambaram's post regarding the Manipur crisis."

The Congress leaders also reiterated their party’s commitment to the unity and integrity of the state.

