Manipur Cong slams police for 'obstructing' signature campaign

Imphal, Oct 9 (PTI) Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Thursday slammed the state police for allegedly obstructing a signature campaign in Imphal.

In a post on X, he said, "I strongly condemn the excessive actions of the police personnel who obstructed our Youth Congress team at Ima Market, Imphal, while they were peacefully conducting the nationwide signature campaign -- Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod today." His statement came after a group of Youth Congress workers were prevented from proceeding with the signature campaign at Khwairamband Ima Keithel, less than 200 metres from Raj Bhavan.

"The campaign was carried out in a democratic and non-violent manner, reaching out door-to-door and shop-to-shop to connect with the people and express their voice against corruption and injustice. The use of police force to stop such peaceful democratic activities is unjustified and undemocratic," the state Congress chief said.

"Silencing youth voices through intimidation only exposes the fear and failure of the BJP government in Manipur," he said, urging the authorities to respect democratic rights, allow peaceful campaigns, and stop misusing police power to suppress opposition activities. PTI COR ACD