Manipur Congress chief condemns attack on CJI

Imphal, Oct 7 (PTI) Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Tuesday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and demanded a thorough investigation and immediate action against those responsible.

In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer on Monday allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI during court proceedings, but was stopped by alert security personnel.

In a post on X, Keisham said, "I strongly condemn the shocking attack on the Chief Justice of India. This shameful incident reflects the complete breakdown of law and order under the BJP government. When even the head of the judiciary is not safe, it exposes the deep crisis of governance and growing intolerance in the country." The Wangkhem MLA also said that the judiciary represents the conscience of the democracy and that "any attack on it is an attack on the very soul of our republic".

Keisham also demanded a thorough investigation and immediate action against those responsible.

"Congress stands firmly with the judiciary and the people of India in defending the rule of law and constitutional values," he added.