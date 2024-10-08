Manipur Congress condemns ED summons to state party chief, calls it politics of vendetta

Imphal, Oct 8 (PTI) The Manipur Congress on Tuesday strongly condemned the Enforcement Directorate's summons to state party chief K. Meghachandra, describing it as "politics of vendetta" and asserting that the grand old party cannot be silenced by the double-engine government.

Talking to reporters, senior spokesperson Bupendra Meite said, "We strongly condemn the summons issued to state party president K. Meghachandra by the Enforcement Directorate and view it as a form of political vendetta." "Meghachandra, as president and an elected legislator, has fearlessly spoken out against the double-engine BJP government at both the Centre and the state. He represents the voice of the people, highlighting the government's failures and working tirelessly for the welfare of the state," he added.

Bhupendra explained that while at home on Monday, Meghachandra received a summons from the Special Task Force of the ED in Delhi, requesting his appearance in the national capital on October 7. "Since he only saw the summons yesterday and was unable to travel immediately, he could not go to Delhi," Bupendra added.

"Manipur Congress views this as a tactic to distract from the central government's failures in managing the turmoil in the state, as well as Prime Minister Modi's failure to visit," he added.

"The Congress cannot be intimidated, and Rahul Gandhi is a fearless leader. We will not remain silent; this ED summons will not silence us. We will continue to advocate for the people of the state and the country, consistently exposing the failures of the double-engine government," he said.

Meghachandra Singh on Monday 'failed' to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA).

A senior Congress functionary, however, claimed that the summons was issued a few days ago but the party chief came to know about it only on Monday. "Hence he was not able to appear on time," he said.

The summons, issued on October 3 by ED assistant director Amit Kumar, stated that Meghachandra's in-person attendance was essential on October 7 for providing evidence and producing relevant records. The notice warned that failing to comply could lead to penal proceedings under the PMLA. PTI COR MNB