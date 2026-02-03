Manipur Congress demands special package, rebuilding of damaged infra

Imphal, Feb 3 (PTI) Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Tuesday demanded that the Centre announce a special crisis package for the state, accelerate the rehabilitation process, and rebuild damaged infrastructure.

Meghachandra told reporters here that the Union budget did not have anything that reflects the gravity of the crisis through which the state is undergoing.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless. The state has been under the President’s Rule since February last year.

"At a time when our state is battling displacement, economic disruption, and deep social distress, the people expected decisive national support. Instead, what we see is silence. There has been no special package, no reconstruction mission, no employment roadmap and nothing that reflects the gravity of the crisis on the ground," said the Congress leader.

Meghachandra asserted that Manipur has been demanding responsibility, and it is not asking for charity.

“A nation that aspires to become a global power cannot afford to neglect a border state that is vital to its unity and security. The Centre must immediately correct this omission by announcing a Special Crisis Package, accelerating rehabilitation, rebuilding damaged infrastructure, and restoring livelihoods," Meghachandra said.

How the Centre can talk about inclusive growth while ignoring a state that urgently needs healing and rebuilding, he asked.

“Continuing routine schemes for the Northeast is not special attention. Manipur needed urgency, political sensitivity, and bold intervention. What we received instead is mere administrative continuity," the MLA of Wangkhem seat said.

"While the budget may be big in numbers, for Manipur it is painfully small in intent," he claimed.