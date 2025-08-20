Manipur Congress holds motorcycle rally on 81st birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi

Imphal, Aug 20 (PTI) The Congress held a motorcycle rally in Manipur on Wednesday to spread a message of communal harmony and national integration on the occasion of the 81st birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, a party leader said.

More than 500 people participated in the bike rally in seven assembly constituencies in Imphal valley, he said.

The rally was flagged off by Congress legislative party leader Okram Ibobi Singh from its headquarters here.

Congress' state unit president Keisham Meghachandra, who led the rally, said, "It is in connection with the 81st birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. We are honouring the legacy of the former PM and his vision of communal harmony and national integration. Manipur has been facing violence since 2023. The rally is to convey a message to the people of the state to bring peace and restore normalcy." "We want to live together and achieve permanent communal harmony," Meghachandra added. PTI CORR BDC