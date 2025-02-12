Manipur Congress MLA questions purpose of BJP NE in-charge Sambit Patra's visit to state

Imphal, Feb 12 (PTI) Manipur Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar on Wednesday questioned the purpose of BJP North East in-charge Sambit Patra's visit to the state and asked if he intends to resolve the leadership crisis.

"It is really unfortunate for the BJP leaders to be not able to select their own CM and convene the assembly session. What is the purpose of Patra's visit to the state? Has he come to break the state apart?' Lokeshwar told reporters.

The Congress legislator said Patra should have taken the lead to appoint a new CM by discussing with the BJP MLAs.

"His visit is to ensure that there is no assembly session and the issues of the state remain sidelined. So far, he has not made any comment either," the former Speaker added.

Thokchom also said, "The act of declaring the Assembly session 'null and void' has never been heard in any other state." "If President's Rule is imposed, the political scenario will change completely and the internal conflict within the BJP-led government will come under scrutiny as well," Thokchom said.

Earlier in the day, Patra called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan here and held discussions, the outcome of which is not yet known.

On Tuesday too, the BJP's Northeast in-charge met Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan amidst the leadership crisis following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the ethnic violence-hit state on February 9.

The Governor has already declared the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which was set to commence on February 10, as null and void.

The last session of the assembly in the restive state concluded on August 12, 2024.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI COR MNB