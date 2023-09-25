Manipur Congress MLAs urges CM to seek appointment with PM

Imphal, Sep 25 (PTI) Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday urged Chief Minister N Biren Singh to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon and include all the five Congress MLAs from the state in the list of those who will be present at the meeting.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan, party spokesperson N Bhupendra Singh said, "Manipur Chief Minister must take an initiative and seek an appointment with the PM as early as possible. He should include the names of the five Congress MLAs who will call on the PM if appointment is given." "Currently, the speaker, ministers and the ruling party MLAs are camping in Delhi to meet the PM, but unfortunately there has been no news of a meeting with him," the spokesperson said.

"Congress MLAs had previously sought appointment with the PM and waited for 15 days but nothing materialised," Bhupendra said.

The Congress has extended support to the newly formed body 'Youths of Manipur', which is currently camping in Delhi to find a solution to the ethnic strife in the state with the assistance of the PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state legislators. PTI COR MNB