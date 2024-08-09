Manipur: Congress MLAs walk out of assembly, to boycott remainder of session

Imphal, Aug 9 (PTI) MLAs of the opposition Congress in Manipur walked out of the assembly on Friday and decided to boycott the remainder of the session.

Congress legislature party leader Okram Ibobi Singh alleged that MLAs of his party were not being allowed to raise pertinent issues in the House.

"There has been no solution to the crisis in the state for more than 15 months. Earlier, we urged the government to shorten the nine sittings to three or four days and discuss thoroughly how to resolve the crisis as well as take a concrete resolution to approach to Centre, particularly the PM, for intervention," he said.

"However, the government did not listen to what we have proposed. Today, we moved five private member resolutions to seek an appointment with the PM," he added.

Singh said all sixty MLAs of the state, including the 10 Kuki legislators, must request PM Modi to give an audience.

"We wanted to approach the PM and seek his help but the government is not listening. Even the people of Manipur know whether the government can seek an appointment with the PM. It seems they cannot seek an appointment with the PM either. That's why we moved our private members' resolution but the speaker rejected it. Hence there is no need to continue attending the session," he said.

The assembly session will conclude on August 12.