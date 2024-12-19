Manipur: Congress protests Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

Imphal, Dec 19 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Manipur held a demonstration in state capital Imphal on Thursday, alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah insulted BR Ambedkar in Parliament.

With placards and banners, the Congress workers raised slogans against Shah during the demonstration in front of Kangla Fort.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra said, "We strongly condemn the insulting remarks to Ambedkar who is the father of the Consitution. Shah must apologise to the nation or he must resign. He has insulted the Constitution in Parliament." He also demanded an investigation into the alleged "assault" of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, a face-off between the opposition and NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to Ambedkar injured former minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing the senior member, a charge the Congress leader rejected.

The Congress also claimed that BJP MPs pushed Kharge and "physically manhandled" the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. PTI CORR SOM