Manipur Congress unit urges 16th Finance Commission team to give priority to IDPs

Imphal, Nov 9 (PTI) Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Saturday said the party has urged the 16th Finance Commission team to give priority to the 60,000 internally displaced people affected by ethnic violence in the state.

Advertisment

Keisham told reporters at Congress Bhavan "We met the 16th Finance Commission team on Friday and submitted a memorandum to its Chairman in which we urged for appropriate compensations for the lives and properties lost by those affected by violence, resettlement and rehabilitation of the IDPs".

Keisham said that they have also urged for "package and grant in aids for urban local bodies, panchayati raj and autonomous district councils (ADCs) which have been affected by the conflict. Functioning of ADC has been disrupted and local economy has come to a standstill...".

"We have also urged for more package by the Finance Commission as the size of the state budget for 2024-25 has declined and will directly or indirectly impact the whole economic activities of the state", Keisham added.

Advertisment

The memorandum also mentions of development of universities, hospitals and other infrastructures in the state, he added. PTI COR RG