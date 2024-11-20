Manipur Congress urges Kharge to take action against Chidambaram over X post

Imphal, Nov 20 (PTI) The Manipur Congress on Wednesday urged the party's president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against senior leader P Chidambaram for his controversial post on X.

Advertisment

In the post, which was later deleted, Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy.

In a letter to Kharge, the Congress leaders said, "We unanimously condemn the content of Shri P Chidambaram's post regarding the Manipur crisis." The state Congress leaders also reiterated the party's commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur, urging prompt action against the former Union finance minister.

"The language and sentiments expressed were highly inappropriate given the current climate of heightened tensions, public grief, and political sensitivity in the state," the letter said.

Advertisment

The letter was sent to Kharge after a meeting was convened by the state Congress on Tuesday. It was attended by Congress legislature members, a Congress working committee member and former state presidents of the party, among others. PTI CORR MNB SOM