Manipur CS holds meeting to review arrangements for proposed VVIP visit to state

Imphal, Sep 2 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel chaired a meeting to review arrangements in connection with the proposed visit of a VVIP to the state, officials said on Tuesday.

In the meeting held at the state secretariat on August 30, the chief secretary told the officials present that the "visit of the VVIP needs to be organised in a grand manner", they said.

The chief secretary told the police to ensure "security arrangements as per blue book" at the function venues of Kangla in Imphal and Peace ground in Churachandpur district, officials said.

During the proposed visit of the VVIP, the newly built secretariat and other completed projects could be inaugurated, they said.

Meanwhile, Manipur DGP, in an order to all SPs and COs (MR/ IRB battalions), issued on August 30, stated that "In view of the exigencies of duty during the period, no leave should be granted to any officer/ personnel from September 7th to 14th except on extreme emergencies." Officials in Mizoram on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram on September 13 to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway. Multiple officials of the Mizoram government on Monday said they have received information that from Aizawl, the PM will fly to Manipur, his first visit since the ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

However, they said that they are yet to receive the final itinerary of the PM's visit.

At least 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.