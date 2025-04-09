Manipur: Curfew imposed in parts of Churachandpur district

Imphal/Churachandpur (Manipur), Apr 9 (PTI) Curfew has been imposed in parts of Churachandpur district of Manipur in view of tension over hoisting community flags in a "disputed area" between two villages inhabited by different tribes, a notification said.

Tension erupted between Zomi and Hmar tribes on Tuesday after community flags were raised in the "disputed area" between V Munhoih and Rengkai villages in the Churachandpur sub-division.

In view of the prevailing situation, Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar imposed a curfew in the two villages and in the entire Kangvai, Samulamlan and Sangaikot sub-divisions in the district.

However, curfew will remain relaxed in the remaining areas of the district from 6 am to 5 pm till April 17 to allow people access to essential items and services, the notification said.

Subsequent relaxation shall be reviewed and notified based on an assessment of the prevailing law and order, it said.

Meanwhile, village authorities of Rengkai and V Munhoih held a meeting in the presence of the Churachandpur deputy commissioner and superintendent of police and urged people to maintain peace and not spread rumours on social media.

The meeting agreed that the land dispute between the two villages was a settlement issue and not a communal one, and it shall be resolved by the two village authorities, officials said.

Earlier, one person was killed and several others were injured in clashes between the Zomi and Hmar communities in Churachandpur town on March 18 after a person took down a Zomi flag from a mobile tower and threw it on the ground.