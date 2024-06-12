Manipur deports 38 Myanmar nationals

Imphal, Jun 12 (PTI) The Manipur government has deported at least 38 Myanmar nationals, including 11 children, to their home country through the integrated check post at Moreh in Tengnoupal district, a statement issued by the Home Department said on Wednesday.

The foreigners who entered India illegally were deported on Tuesday.

"They have been safely handed over to the Myanmar authorities by Immigration officers of the integrated check post (ICP)," the statement said.

This is in continuation to the deportation process on May 2. Then also 38 Myanmar nationals, including eight children, were deported and safely handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, it said.

"The Myanmarese were apprehended for entering the state/country illegally under the Foreigners Act 1946. During their period of stay in Jail/detention centres and children's homes, as applicable, they were taken proper care of and provided with all basic amenities and medical facilities," the statement signed by Commissioner (Home) Devesh Deval said.

The deportation process was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and the security forces, it said.

The state government remains steadfast in its resolve to deport all immigrants who entered the state illegally, it added.