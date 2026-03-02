Manipur deputy CM assures all assistance to family of deceased BJP MLA Valte

Churachandpur (Manipur), Mar 2 (PTI) Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on Monday assured the family members of the deceased BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte that the state government will provide all assistance to them.

Dikho made the assurance while visiting the residence of Valte in the Churachandpur district headquarters.

He met Valte's wife and sons and offered a traditional shawl, signifying respect towards the deceased Zomi tribe legislator.

Valte, the MLA of the Thanlon constituency, was severely injured during a mob attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area in the early days of ethnic conflict in Manipur in 2023. He died on February 21 this year at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Dikho, a Naga Peoples' Front leader, also met with representatives of the Zomi Coordination Committee (ZCC) at the Paite Tribe Conference hall and discussed matters related to delivering justice to the family members and demands raised by the organisation.

Dikho later told the media he had come to meet the bereaved family members of the deceased MLA and assured them of providing assistance.

Manipur has been gripped by ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

At least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands have become homeless. PTI COR NN