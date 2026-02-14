Manipur Deputy CM Dikho pledges to restore peace

Churachandpur, Feb 14 (PTI) Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on Saturday said the state government is committed to restoring peace, while also encouraging sports among the youth.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 78th Zomi Namni Football Tournament at Lamka Public Ground, Dikho said, "The present government is keen to restore peace and development, which is very much in line with our Christian ethics." The Naga People's Front leader said peace could be fostered through sports and the government is committed to enhancing opportunities for young athletes in the district.

Dikho also said Churachandpur has many young sports prodigies and said existing playgrounds, which are numerous in the district, need to be upgraded.